Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,320 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 51.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

BKE opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

