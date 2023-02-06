Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $124.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.36. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

