Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 509.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,135 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Genpact by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genpact by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Genpact by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth $2,219,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

Genpact Stock Performance

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,797. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

G stock opened at $47.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.