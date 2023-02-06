Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $61.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

