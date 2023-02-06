Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 98,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after buying an additional 23,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 21.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 94,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $59.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

