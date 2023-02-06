Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $250.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $349.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,285 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

