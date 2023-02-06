Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Abiomed by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Abiomed by 236.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABMD opened at $381.02 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $381.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.72.
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
