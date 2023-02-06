Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $772,000 Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 506,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HLX shares. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

HLX stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.84.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

