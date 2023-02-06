Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,918,000 after buying an additional 205,222 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,987,000 after buying an additional 199,699 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,252,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 638.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 219,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after buying an additional 189,438 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $229,983 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $160.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.90. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

