Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $870,000 Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

OFC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

