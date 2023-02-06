Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $942,000 Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.46.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.