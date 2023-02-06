Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,446,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $18,073,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,467 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,165,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 580,225 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 321.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 402,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 307,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Uniti Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

