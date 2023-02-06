Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $983,000 Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXM. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $119.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.57. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

