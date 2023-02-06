Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after buying an additional 321,502 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,386,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after buying an additional 322,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 305,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,964,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,301 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 88.12 and a current ratio of 88.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

