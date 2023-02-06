Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 461.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NET opened at $59.43 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,285 shares of company stock worth $23,263,976 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

