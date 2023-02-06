Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 11.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 7.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 3.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 5.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,465,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,480,000 after purchasing an additional 79,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $140.35 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSA shares. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

