Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brady by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brady by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brady in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of BRC opened at $54.77 on Monday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $322.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

