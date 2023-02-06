Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 3.5 %

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

JBGS stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

Featured Articles

