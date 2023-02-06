Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in OneMain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OneMain by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after buying an additional 140,242 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in OneMain by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,058,000 after buying an additional 1,240,000 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF opened at $43.73 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

