Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 751.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 549,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after buying an additional 162,930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 17.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI opened at $61.10 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

