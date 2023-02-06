Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 630 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,111 shares of company stock worth $7,514,049 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bill.com Trading Down 26.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $94.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.93. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $262.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average of $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

