Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $15.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 41.12 and a quick ratio of 41.12.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

