Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after buying an additional 51,891 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,177,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 875.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 2,270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1,757.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Up 2.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,335.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,339.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,250.32. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.