Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.24.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.
