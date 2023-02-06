Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 650.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU opened at $32.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

