Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,874 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 355,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,110 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $58.08 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.