Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 296.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $180.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 0.86. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $186.49.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

