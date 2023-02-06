Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Stepan

Shares of SCL opened at $113.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $116.72.

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.