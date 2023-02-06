Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,176 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,837,000 after buying an additional 1,176,159 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 134.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

