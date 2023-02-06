Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Down 2.4 %

HAS opened at $61.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.