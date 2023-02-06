Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,494,000 after acquiring an additional 792,813 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after acquiring an additional 613,547 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 736,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 350.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 394,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,047 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock opened at $61.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encompass Health Profile

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.