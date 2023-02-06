Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,520 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

