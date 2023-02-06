Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $76.20 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.41 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

