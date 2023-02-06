Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,594 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,094,000 after buying an additional 454,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,435,000 after buying an additional 2,144,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,131,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,914,000 after buying an additional 547,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

LUMN opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.