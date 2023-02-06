Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,801 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 349,609 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,282,000. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 144,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Stories

