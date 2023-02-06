Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Several research analysts have commented on LXP shares. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

