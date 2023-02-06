Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25,463 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,463 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 520,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of SVC opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.32. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -43.96%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.