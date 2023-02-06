Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,427 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Shares of DTM opened at $54.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $61.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

