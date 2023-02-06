Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $936,000 Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 54.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 136.7% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 193,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $476,295.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,175,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,337.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 192,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $369,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,701,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,226,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 193,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $476,295.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,175,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,337.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,368,511 shares of company stock worth $14,277,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DNA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.