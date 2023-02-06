Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after acquiring an additional 290,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,525,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after buying an additional 803,101 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.88.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

