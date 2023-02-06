Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HASI. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

