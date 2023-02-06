Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Trading Up 24.8 %

Shares of JWN opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.