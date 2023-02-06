Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $7,176,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 41.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 131,296 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $51.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.