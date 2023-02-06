Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 133.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NWN opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $116.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

