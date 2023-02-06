NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637,591 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NG. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.6% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,211,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,358,000 after buying an additional 1,705,036 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 46.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 221.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 424,107 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 367,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $71,494.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,923.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $78,243.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

