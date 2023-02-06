Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,977.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,770 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

