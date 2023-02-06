Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,207,000 after acquiring an additional 181,216 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after acquiring an additional 891,114 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,728,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,909,000 after purchasing an additional 203,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $198,162.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,101.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,019. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

OSH opened at $26.62 on Monday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.28 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

