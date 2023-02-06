Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 297.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OFLX stock opened at $115.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.57. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $161.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

