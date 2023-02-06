OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,483.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $144.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

