Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $81.00 at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.73 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $85.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.